Brian McFayden joined KGW in December 2016.

He is a Omaha, Nebraska native who got his career started in radio on 93.7 "The Edge" in Minneapolis and 92.3 KROCK in New York.

He has hosted a slew of network television shows including, “Cupid” on CBS with Simon Cowell and the CW's “Beauty and the Geek.”

At MTV, Brian had many roles including host of the popular “Total Request Live” and as an MTV News Anchor. Brian went on to host and produce for Al Gore's Current TV, a very popular web series called “7 Wonders of the Wall” for MSN and Campus Insiders.

Most recently, Brian anchored sports for HLN’s highly rated daily show “Morning Express” with Robin Meade and “Bleacher Report” segments for CNN, CNN International and HLN.

